Kamala Harris Calls for ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza while commemorating the anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama Sunday, characterizing the situation there as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

The strongly worded speech marked some of the most critical remarks yet voiced on the matter by a senior U.S. official.

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire,” Harris said to applause, “for at least the next six weeks—which is what is currently on the table. This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in.

Read more at The Daily Beast.