Supreme Court Drops Hint It May Rule on Trump Ballot Case This Week

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Supreme Court signaled it will issue rulings on Monday, an unusual declaration that indicates it may have made a decision on the high-stakes question of whether Colorado may legally bar Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballot.

On its website, the Supreme Court said it will release an order list on Monday, Mar. 4—the day before Colorado’s state primary is set to take place alongside several other states, a primary season event known as Super Tuesday.

The high court said in a statement on its website that it “may release opinions beginning at 10 a.m.” Monday, but won’t take the bench.

