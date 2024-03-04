This $5 Aldi Australia item has been crowned best in an international award

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A popular $5 product from Aldi Australia has won first prize at a prestigious international event.

Lazzio coffee beans won gold at the 2024 Golden Bean Awards World Series, the world’s largest coffee roasting competition.

This year there were more than 2,500 entries, but experts rated the Aldi range as the best.

The selection, roasted by Melbourne brand Black Bag Roasters, includes 11 products priced between $4.99 and $21.99.

Aldi Australia’s Lazzio range of coffee beans (pictured) was crowned the best in the world at the 2024 Golden Bean Awards World Series, the world’s largest coffee roasting competition.

The cheapest of the selection is the 250g ‘Organic Ground Coffee from Peru’ and the 250g ‘Organic Ground Coffee from Honduras’, while at the top end of the range is the 1kg ‘Luxe Blend’.

Other options include 1kg of medium coffee beans ($14.99), 1kg of single-origin Brazil beans ($18.99), and 1kg of single-origin Colombia beans ($18.99).

Previously, Aldi was crowned Australia’s Best at the Australian Golden Bean Awards from 2019 to 2022, but was snubbed in 2023.

What does the range include? Lazzio Honduras Organic Ground Coffee 250g, $4.99 Lazzio Perú Organic Ground Coffee 250g, $4.99 Lazzio medium ground coffee 500g, $8.49 Lazzio dark ground coffee 500g, $8.49 Lazzio Medium Dark Beans 500g, $8.49 Lazzio Dark Middle Earth 500g, $8.49 Lazzio dark coffee beans 1 kg, $11.99 Lazzio medium coffee beans 1 kg, $14.99 Single Origin Lazzio Beans from Brazil, 1kg, $18.99 Lazzio Beans Single Origin Colombia 1 kg, $18.99 Lazzio Luxe Blend 1kg, $21.99

ALDI Australia Coffee Buying Director Daniel Quinlan said: “As a nation obsessed with its coffee, we are proud to partner with Black Bag Roasters to offer our customers world-class, award-winning, locally roasted coffee.

‘Adding to our gold trophies with this World Series is another nod to the quality we work hard to offer our customers by working closely with top supplier partners.

“With prices starting at just 10 cents a cup, Lazzio is a luxury everyone can afford.”

Lance Brown, director of Black Bag Roasters, added: “We are always excited to be recognized for our range of coffee beans, but it is especially humbling to receive such high praise at the World Series of Golden Bean Awards.”

“Our nine-year collaboration with ALDI continues to take us to new heights and we couldn’t be more pleased with this result.”