Dimitri van den Bergh edges world champion Luke Humphries in thrilling final to win UK Open amid bizarre antics from the Belgian… with fans convinced he was DRUNK!

The Belgian put in a strange performance in Sunday’s thrilling UK Open final.

Dimitri van den Bergh frustrated Luke Humphries during his title win

Some fans are convinced that Van den Bergh was drunk during the match

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Darts fans are convinced Dutchman Dimitri van den Bergh was drunk during Sunday’s UK Open victory over Luke Humphries.

The 29-year-old overcame the reigning world champion to win the match in a tense final stretch in which Humphries missed the chance to claim victory before Van den Bergh hit the winning shot.

However, his behavior and general attitude in the grand final at Butlin’s Minehead caused much frustration from fans and Humphries himself.

Humphries had rallied from a 10-8 deficit in the best-of-21 match to put the game in a sudden-death decider and was temporarily stopped by his opponent, who appeared to deliberately try to slow things down at the start of the 19th match.

Van den Bergh delayed his launch to force a long wait before approaching the oche to start the stage at a time when Humphries was in the ascendant.

Darts fans are convinced Dutchman Dimitri van den Bergh was drunk during Sunday’s victory at the UK Open.

The Belgian beat reigning world champion Luke Humphries in Sunday’s UK Open final.

His opponent remained calm before the stage began, but was not matched by a frustrated crowd who shouted their concerns from inside the arena.

An emotional Van den Bergh rolled on the ground after claiming the first UK Open title of his career and fans mocked his bizarre theatrics after the game.

“Van Den Bergh is at a level of drunkenness I’ve never seen before,” read a critical post on X.

Another similar comment added: “Van den Bergh so drunk and weird haha.”

Humphries also criticized his opponent’s “slow” style afterwards, fuming: “He’s one of the hardest players to play because he’s incredibly slow and obviously takes a long time to get his darts out.”

“That’s not what I’m used to with him, obviously it’s a new adaptation of his game.”

The Belgian star dedicated the theatrical victory to his late grandfather, saying: “Firstly, everyone, he (Humphries) showed once again why he is the world champion.

The Belgian survived a tense and nervous finale to win the exciting match.

“There was a time when I was 10-7 or 10-8 up and I thought, ‘I’m one leg away,’ and I just lost it.

‘I lost my guts but suddenly everything changed. I must say that my grandfather passed away two years ago and this is my first major victory since then; This is for him,” she added.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, you have to dig deep and try, it’s very simple, this year I’ve always been a bit iffy with sports psychologists; they were probably my last option if I wanted to improve and get stronger, but I said ‘try it “.

‘And here and now I really believe I made the right decision. Luke also told me it works and here I have gold. Grandpa, I have gold! Van den Bergh said.