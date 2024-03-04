The big mistake in Bali that cost these men more than $65,000 and how they ended up bloody and bruised in a Kuta hospital.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Two Australians were stabbed by a group of men, their girlfriend claims

Two Australians were left hospitalized after being repeatedly stabbed by a group of men in Bali, the girlfriend of one of the victims has claimed.

Scarlett Carruthers, from Redcliffe, in the Moreton Bay region of Queensland, said her boyfriend Peter and his friend Izeah were brutally attacked outside a mini market in Kuta on their last night in the Indonesian country.

“It was our last night in Bali, so we decided to go eat and then get ready for an early night for our flight home the next day, which didn’t go as planned,” he said.

“My partner and his friend ended up being stabbed more than 20 times in the face, neck, head, eyes, chest, both arms and ear.”

One of the victims had a piece of skin cut from his chest.

Peter almost lost his sight and now has to undergo cosmetic surgery, while Izeah suffered so much blood loss that paramedics told him if he didn’t get to the hospital within 30 minutes he would be dead.

Peter now faces a $50,000 hospital bill, while Izeah’s medical bills total $15,000.

Carruthers admitted they were “stupid” and forgot to purchase travel insurance and the hospital told them they would not be able to complete the surgery unless they paid in advance.

Since then he has launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical fees.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the two men as they wait to undergo surgery in Bali.

The men were attacked on their last night in Bali.

“Then we will have to pay for accommodation and now book new flights home because we lost the original ones,” he said.

“We know we should have taken out travel insurance, but unfortunately we were stupid and forgot, we didn’t expect something like this to happen.”

So far, just over $3,500 of a goal of $30,000 has been raised.

Shocking photos shared of Peter and Izeah show just how serious their injuries are.

One of the men was seen with an open eyebrow and a black and bruised eye, as he lay covered in bandages in his hospital bed.

The other man had blood covering his entire face while a piece of skin had been cut from his chest.

Neither man had purchased travel insurance.