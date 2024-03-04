This Florida Town Commission Should Have Its Own Reality Show

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Facebook/The Town of Pembroke Park

Pembroke Park is one of the tiniest towns in Florida, with a square mile and a half of palm trees, mobile homes, and Canadian snowbirds who winter among the 6,000 year-round residents. It’s so small it doesn’t even have a hotel, and the hottest night out is at Frenchie’s Bar and Grill.

But behind the sleepy exterior, a municipal feud worthy of a major city is brewing. At the center: former mayor and current town commission member Geoffrey Jacobs, a Navy veteran and ex-cop with a scandalous past.

“He is a headache. I think he treats people so badly and they don’t want to deal with it,” Vice Mayor Erik Morrissette told The Daily Beast. “He manages by fear and I believe he is not suitable for office.”

