    Did Tori and Jack break up? Married at First Sight Couple Do Separate TV Interviews After Her Ex Makes Shocking Claims About Sex and Cheating

    Mar 4, 2024
    By Campbell Greaves for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 21:40 EST, March 3, 2024 | Updated: 22:00 EST, March 3, 2024

    Married First Sight ‘villain’ Jack Dunkley and girlfriend Tori Adams raised eyebrows Monday morning when they appeared on Today Extra from separate cities.

    The controversial boyfriend, 34, was joined by Gold Coast hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell, while Tori, 27, appeared from Melbourne.

    The couple opened up about Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, where the groom let his true feelings toward his wife Tori slip.

    Relationship expert John Aiken pressed Jack on “how serious” their relationship is and admitted that he believed Tori has more feelings for him than he has for her.

    Jack revealed that the confession came to light because of the high-pressure environment: “Sitting on the couch in front of the experts… they put pressure on you, they ask you a lot of questions,” he shared.

    Married at First Sight, ‘villain’ Jack Dunkley, 34, and girlfriend Tori Adams. 27, raised eyebrows Monday morning when they appeared on Today Extra from separate cities.

    Tori went on to say, “This sparked a conversation we had and we got over it and moved on.”

    It comes as Jack has been accused of being unfaithful throughout the experiment by his ex-girlfriend Courtney Jade.

    Courtney slammed the Gold Coast personal trainer over the weekend, claiming he slept with her during the filming of the experiment.

    The controversial boyfriend was joined by Gold Coast hosts David Campbell and Belinda Russell, while Tori appeared from Melbourne.

    On her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Courtney wrote: “When he says he likes his wife but comes home, sleeps with me and proceeds to break my heart again.”

    ‘I shouldn’t have done it but I didn’t know the lack of respect or the result of this show. Lessons were learned…Tori knows it and she doesn’t care, so she enjoys my seconds.’

    Courtney and Jack were previously in a relationship, but the 34-year-old reportedly dumped her before the show began.

    Married At First Sight continues on Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Nine.

    The couple opened up about Sunday night’s commitment ceremony, where the groom let his true feelings toward his wife Tori slip. Jack pictured with his ex Courtney Jade

    It comes when Courtney accused Jack of being unfaithful throughout the experiment.

