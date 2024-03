Clackamas County Sheriff

The former principal of a religious school in Oregon and his teacher wife have been charged with sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl on the basketball team they coached.

Now police say they believe there may be other victims, and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

David Alan Wakefield, 60, and Rachel Jean Wakefield, 54, were co-coaches at Damascus Christian School when the girl was allegedly abused between 2013 and 2017.

