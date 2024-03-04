Woman, 20, dead and 12 injured after ‘pre-planned’ mass shooting at West Point, Mississippi nightclub: Police searching for suspect who ran into woods

The shooting occurred in the early hours of midnight Sunday morning at the Oasis Club.

The victim has not yet been identified but is a 20-year-old woman from the city of Colón.

The suspect has not yet been captured, as club security believes they ran into the woods after opening fire. There can be several shooters

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

One person has died and at least a dozen others have been injured after a shooting at a Mississippi nightclub that local authorities say had been planned in advance.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of midnight Sunday morning at the Oasis Club on Highway 45 Alternate in Clay County.

The victim has not yet been identified but is a 20-year-old woman from the city of Colón.

The suspect has not yet been captured, as club security believes they ran into the woods after opening fire.

Club security said they chased him out of sight and were able to escape.

One person has died and at least a dozen others have been injured after a shooting at a Mississippi nightclub that local authorities say had been planned in advance.

A firearm was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

It has been difficult to determine the total number of victims injured by the shooting because many of the people who were shot were simply grazed.

Several hundred people were said to be at the Oasis Club when the shooting took place.

All remaining victims are expected to survive, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Scott believes there may have been more than one gunman involved in the attack which he said was “pre-planned.”

“What we do know is that a party was announced and all of these people came from other counties to our county,” Scott said. cnn. “Approximately 90% of the partygoers were from other counties.”

“Last night was very hectic trying to get really good, solid information,” Scott said. “It was very difficult because of the number of victims and the chaos there was.”

The county will hold a meeting Monday to discuss the future of places like Club Oasis.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of midnight Sunday morning at the Oasis Club on Highway 45 Alternate in Clay County.

The suspect has not yet been captured, as club security believes he ran into the woods after opening fire.

Scott himself believes residents should avoid late-night events like these.

“I think you’re risking your life right now if you go to these big events,” Scott said. WTVA.

“We are seeing too many cases of gun violence and this seems to be a trend.”

The investigation is ongoing.