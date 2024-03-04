Tomi Lahren Says GOP’s ‘Failed’ Impeachment Probe Is Flatlining With Voters

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Politicon

Pack it in, folks: Tomi Lahren has declared the Republican-led impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden officially dead in the water.

In a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ Media Buzz, Lahren told host Howard Kurtz that the GOP would do better to focus on attacking Biden’s policies in the hopes of defeating him in November’s general election.

“I gotta say, as somebody who does believe there’s plenty of evidence here, I think that this has failed optically for Republicans,” Lahren said. “And they’ve done good work—obviously Jim Jordan, Comer have done great work on this.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.