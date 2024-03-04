Kookaburra feels at home in the English countryside, more than 14,000 km from home

<!–

A kookaburra has made its home in the English countryside, more than 14,000 kilometers from its homeland, Australia.

The kookaburra was filmed living wild in the Suffolk countryside near Sudbury and is presumed to be an escapee.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust spokesman Jack Cripps said NationalWorld which has been seen in the area since 2015 and was doing well in the cooler UK weather.

‘The bird has been seen safe and sound for the last nine years. “The kookaburra can live for more than 20 years and, as it appears to have settled in Suffolk, which is one of the hottest and driest counties in the UK, it could live for many more years,” Cripps said.

A kookaburra was spotted near Sudbury in the Suffolk countryside (file image)

“It would be a fugitive, however it is not known where the bird escaped from,” he said.

This is not the first time a kookaburra has been seen in the wild in the UK. In 2022, two runners spotted one in Burgess Hill, Sussex.

Two years ago, residents of the Devon village of Membury spotted a kookaburra in a local garden. It was believed to have escaped from a nearby wildlife park.

Kookaburras are large terrestrial kingfishers native to Australia and New Guinea. They are known for their distinctive call, which sounds like a loud, resonant laugh.

They are also famous for their role in Australian folklore and are often depicted as symbols of the Australian bush.