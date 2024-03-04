Hilarious video emerges of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl rocking out while watching U2 show in Las Vegas

<!–

A shocking video has emerged of Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl looking very euphoric while watching a U2 concert over the weekend.

The American musician, 55, was seen having a blast while watching the band’s final residency gig at the Las Vegas Sphere on Saturday night, hugging and dancing wildly in the stands.

In the short clip, Grohl can be seen swaying and closing his eyes while holding a drink while U2 performed her hit song Beautiful Day.

Grohl proved to be a true fan and was filmed singing the lyrics while pumping his fist in the air as the chorus began.

‘Dave Grohl loves U2!’ the user captioned the video, which was filmed by another concertgoer who was standing on a lower level of the stadium.

‘Funny!’ One user commented, while another reflected: “He is a specialist in good music.”

Grohl wasn’t the only notable artist to attend U2’s final concert at Sphere, as music icon Brian Eno and First Lady Jill Biden also reportedly watched from the audience.

The video only helps solidify Grohl’s reputation as one of the world’s most beloved rock stars, thanks to his humble attitude and dedication to philanthropy.

Last month, Grohl was praised by fans for spending Super Bowl Sunday helping the homeless at a barbecue in Los Angeles.

The musician and his friends. He spent 28 hours preparing, smoking and serving 100 pork ribs in hopes of feeding up to 1,800 homeless people at The Woodlands Family Shelter in Woodland Hills. California.

The winter party is a common commitment for the rocker.

Last year he spent 16 hours running the event, for which he reportedly covered the expenses, but he wanted to do even better for 2024.

Talking about the I wait for the mission On his YouTube channel, he said: “We’re always trying to feed more (people), so we came up with the plan to stuff 100 pork butts into our two smokers – there wasn’t an extra inch of room.” ‘

Dave added that they usually manage to feed between 300 and 400 people, making this year’s feat tremendously impressive.

His efforts were praised by fans on social media, with one writing: “This is why Dave Grohl is one of the biggest rock stars of all time.”

Others said: ‘Dave Grohl is a man! He is a good man. I respect that!’

‘Dave Grohl ROCKS! I absolutely adore his personality. A phenomenal musician.’