Pop-Tarts take out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star asking Taylor Swift to release her homemade recipe… after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed she baked them for the offensive line!

Food conglomerate Kellanova is asking the world’s biggest pop star to publish the recipe for Pop-Tarts (Taylor’s version).

The official Pop-Tarts brand (a subsidiary of Kellanova) took out a full-page ad in the Kansas City Star after it was revealed that Taylor Swift made her own version of the filled and frosted cakes for members of the team’s offensive line. Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that tidbit last week, while lamenting the fact that he never got to try one.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts cupcake (Their Version) and in your honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local food bank partner with Feeding America,” the ad read.

The ad, which included a mockup of several Pop-Tart boxes styled after a poster from their Eras Tour, said, “But if you release the recipe, we’ll double our donation.”

Swift has become the most prominent member of Chiefs Kingdom since she first arrived in Arrowhead to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce in action in September.

The pop megastar returned there several times throughout the season as her relationship with Kelce went from strength to strength, and even attended some Chiefs games on the road.

And to put the icing on the cake (or, in this case, Pop-Tart), she was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month to watch her new man become a three-time Super Bowl champion.

However, it looks like Swift isn’t just showing her support for Kelce in the Kansas City locker room.

The pop megastar treated Kansas City’s O-Line, which includes Donovan Smith (left) and Creed Humphrey (right), to some Pop-Tarts last season.

According to Reid, the singer-songwriter won over some of Travis’ teammates by baking them Pop-Tarts last season.

“I think it’s a great escape for her,” he told Pro Football Talk of Swift attending Chiefs games. ‘She sincerely enjoys the games.

‘Behind the scenes, she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade Pop-Tarts.

‘So it’s over. She knew exactly where to go.

But did Reid manage to get any?

“No, she didn’t give me any,” he admitted. ‘And the offensive lineman definitely didn’t!’

Swift was a headline magnet throughout the NFL season, regularly finding himself in the spotlight while cheering on Kelce in the stands on numerous occasions.

Reid believes Swift is the most famous woman in the world after the death of British monarch Elizabeth II

However, Reid insists her attendance was not a distraction for her team, while claiming the 14-time Grammy winner fully embraced team spirit despite her dizzying levels of fame, which he compared to the late British monarch. , Queen Elizabeth II.

“I didn’t really worry about it,” he said of the extra attention Swift brought to the team this season.

‘I met his dad and mom, good solid people. I met her when she was young. She is so grounded by who she is.

‘Since the Queen passed away, she could be the most famous woman in the world. But she manages.