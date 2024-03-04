Air National Guard member will admit to leaking top-secret military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine on social media site Discord

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other national security secrets, is expected to plead guilty Monday in federal court.

The 22-year-old is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston for a change of plea hearing nearly a year after he was arrested in the case stemming from the largest national security leak in years.

Teixeira, of North Dighton, Massachusetts, has been behind bars since his arrest in April in the case that raised alarm about the United States’ ability to protect its best-kept secrets and forced the Biden administration to scramble to try to contain the fallout. diplomatic and military.

The leak prompted the Pentagon to tighten controls to safeguard classified information, and the Air Force disciplined 15 personnel when its inspector general found last year that several officials intentionally failed to take required action over Teixeira’s suspicious behavior.

Jack Teixeira previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged posting of classified documents on the social media platform Discord, but prosecutors have now asked a federal judge to schedule a change of plea hearing for Monday.

FBI agents arrest Teixeira, a U.S. Air Force National Guard employee, in connection with an investigation into online leaks of classified U.S. documents, outside a residence in this still image taken from video in North Dighton, Massachusetts, on April 13, 2023.

Jack Douglas Teixeira appears in this image from his 2020 high school yearbook. Teixeira graduated from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School in Massachusetts

Each charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Last year, a judge ordered Teixeira to remain behind bars while he awaits trial after prosecutors revealed he had a history of violent rhetoric and warned that U.S. adversaries who might be interested in extracting information from Teixeira could help him. escape.

Teixeira remains in the Air National Guard without pay, the Air Force said.

Neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys have provided further details about Teixeira’s plea deal.

Teixeira, 22, was charged with six counts of intentionally withholding national defense information and subsequently leaking it.

The U.S. Department of Justice released photographic evidence collected during the investigation into a U.S. Air National Guard member accused of leaking classified documents online.

Investigators say Teixeira was in charge of a group on the platform called Thug Shaker Central, which discussed guns and wars.

Teixeira was part of the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts when authorities say he illegally collected military secrets and shared them with other users on Discord, a social media platform popular with people who play games. online.

Teixeira joined the Air National Guard in 2019 and began sharing military secrets with his Discord friends last January.

Conversations between the 22-year-old and members of the Discord group indicate that his actions may have been motivated more by bravado than a specific ideology.

Prosecutors have urged the judge to keep the defendant locked up while the case unfolds for reasons that include a large arsenal of weapons found in his home and a history of disturbing statements online.

In a social media post, he wrote that if he could, he would kill “a bunch of people” because it would be “sacrificing the weak-minded.”

Judge Indira Talwani denied him bail after determining that “no set of release conditions will reasonably ensure the safety of the community or prevent the destruction of evidence.”

Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, seated second from right, is accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform.

Teixeira worked as a “cyber transportation systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Authorities said he first wrote classified documents that he accessed and then began sharing photos of files that were marked SECRET and TOP SECRET.

Teixeira was discovered on April 6 of last year, the same day the New York Times published a story about the leaked documents.

The leak exposed to the world secret, unvarnished assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the geopolitical capabilities and interests of other nations, and other national security issues.

Then the allies had to be assured that their secrets were well safeguarded by the United States government.

Prosecutors have said little about the alleged motive. But members of the Discord group described Teixeira as someone who sought to show off, rather than being motivated by a desire to inform the public about US military operations or influence US policy.

Prosecutors have said Teixeira continued to leak government secrets even after his superiors warned him about mishandling and improperly viewing classified information he did not have permission to see.

In one case, Teixeira was seen taking notes on intelligence information and putting them in his pocket.

Even after the warning, he was again singled out for reviewing information that was not directly related to the intelligence field.

Authorities have not provided much information about possible motives for Teixeira’s behavior.

The Air Force inspector general found that members “intentionally failed to report all details” of Teixeira’s unauthorized intelligence search because they thought security officials might overreact.

For example, although Teixeira was confronted about the note, there was no follow-up to ensure that the note had been destroyed and the incident was not reported to security officials.

It was not until an incident in January 2023 that the appropriate security officials were notified, but even then security officials were not informed of the full extent of the violations.