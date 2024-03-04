Barry Keoghan cheers on his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter as she opens for Taylor Swift at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Barry Keoghan was photographed cheering on his girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on Sunday when she opened for Taylor Swift at Singapore’s National Stadium in Kallang.

The 31-year-old actor appeared in a TikTok clip wearing a red cap and red sweatshirt at the event, and was also seen in the event’s VIP tent.

The Dublin, Ireland native was seen in the clip showing the show while his 24-year-old singer girlfriend performed her hit single Nonsense.

Carpenter traditionally improvises the song’s outro based on where he performs and, on Sunday, referenced an indoor waterfall inside the Jewel Changi shopping centre.

The Saltburn star was seen applauding for the highly anticipated moment of the show.

Keoghan, who was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last year for The Banshees of Inisherin, had a VIP lanyard covering his face at the show, the second in a series of dates in Singapore.

Keoghan, who has appeared in films including Eternals, The Batman and Chernobyl, also appeared at Swift’s first concert in Singapore in a tweet posted on Saturday by PopCrave.

Keoghan has made a major career change as he is reportedly leaving the UK to head to Los Angeles.

She is said to have moved to Hollywood for the foreseeable future to work on her next projects after the success of her starring role in Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller.

Keoghan is also crossing the pond to take his relationship with Carpenter to the next level as the couple grows closer.

A source said Sun: ‘Barry is in high demand at the moment and the Angels It’s where it is.

“He also wants to spend as much time with Sabrina as possible given their hectic work schedules.

The source said, “Barry keeps in touch with his family by phone and they are having to adjust to him spending more time in the United States.”

The Sun revealed that the Saltburn star has moved to Hollywood for the foreseeable future as he works on his next projects and enjoys being closer to his girlfriend. Photographed in Los Angeles last month.

Keoghan and the Feather singer were first linked late last year in December.

The couple attended their first public event together last month after confirming their new romance.

The singer and Keoghan were photographed snuggling at W magazine’s star-studded Grammy after-party, despite their separate red carpet appearances.

Keoghan split from his long-term girlfriend, Alyson Kierans, last year amid reports that they were not getting along. The two welcomed their first child together, a boy, in August 2022.

In January, Keoghan and Sabrina were spotted on a sweet date at an art gallery. A fan had seen the couple at the museum and captured some images that were later shared on TMZ.

An eyewitness said People at the time, “It definitely seemed like a date,” noting that the couple looked “cute” together and also “shared a little kiss.”

The couple reportedly met for the first time during Paris Fashion Week last year in September, while at the Givenchy fashion show.

Carpenter appeared to be wearing the Irish star’s Harvard hoodie when he landed in Melbourne last month to open for Taylor Swift during her Australian leg of her Eras tour.

The Feather singer, photographed performing on New Year’s Eve in New York, was first linked to the actor in December.

When she arrived at Melbourne Airport, she was greeted by fans including Tiktokker Tornadothingss, who filmed her arrival.

Online sleuths in the comments of the clip made the connection to Barry’s gray varsity jersey, which he previously shared on Instagram in a selfie.

“That’s Barry Keoghan’s Harvard sweatshirt OMG,” one wrote, while another advised “yes, Google: Barry Keoghan Harvard sweatshirt and you’ll see a picture of him.”

‘OMG it really is,’ another follower wrote, while another expressed disbelief: ‘No way!’

“She’s wearing her hoodie so randomly,” said another fan.