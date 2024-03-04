Elle Macpherson, 59, cuts a youthful figure as she returns to the catwalk at the Melbourne Fashion Festival after a 14-year absence.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Elle Macpherson made a triumphant return to the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday.

The Australian model cut a youthful figure on the red carpet before walking the runway for the first time in almost 14 years.

The 59-year-old, who turns 60 this month, last walked for Louis Vuitton in Paris in 2010.

Elle proved she still has what it takes to be a supermodel when she arrived at the Royal Exhibition Palace.

The beauty looked elegant in a sleeveless silver sequin Alex Perry dress that hugged her famous figure.

Elle Macpherson (pictured) made a triumphant return to the Melbourne Fashion Festival on Monday. The Australian model cut a youthful figure on the red carpet before walking the runway for the first time in almost 14 years.

She added an artistic white Toni Maticevski jacket on top that had exaggerated ruffled edges.

Elle also wore a pair of nude strappy heels from Lana Wilkinson and a silver A-ESQUE clutch that matched her dress.

The stunner opted for a fresh makeup look that accentuated her natural glow along with a sheer nude lip gloss.

She finished the look by wearing her blonde locks partially up with strands loose around her face and used Alinka accessories.

The 59-year-old, who turns 60 this month, last walked for Louis Vuitton in Paris in 2010.

Elle proved she still has what it takes to be a supermodel when she arrived at the Royal Exhibition Palace.

Elle previously said she’s confused why her return to the runway has made headlines.

“The headline says ‘back on track,’ but that’s not really the case,” he told the newspaper. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘This is just an evolution of how to do things. Anyway, it’s been 11 years since I walked, or 10 years, 15 years or whatever.

“This was really worth it because I am passionate about supporting Australian fashion and young designers, and I love Melbourne.”