Gina Rinehart’s Life-Changing Act of Kindness To Dozens of Staff Members: Mining Tycoon’s Extraordinary Act at 70th Birthday Party

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gina Rinehart gave away $100,000 in tax-free raffle prizes to dozens of her staff at recent company parties, as a source lifts the lid on her lavish 70th birthday bash.

The billionaire’s approximately 4,000 employees in the mining, energy and agriculture divisions of her private company have the chance to win life-changing sums of money at the company’s gala events.

It is understood that during the recent Christmas holidays and Ms Rinehart’s birthday party in February, around 70 employees received a tax-free prize of $100,000, equivalent to $7 million.

“It’s like a station attendant working in rural Queensland making $100,000 after tax, like something crazy happens that changes your life,” a company insider revealed to Daily Mail Australia.

The mining magnate (pictured with mining engineer Tad Watroba) hosted the party last Thursday night in a huge tent on the banks of the Swan River in Perth, with Guy Sebastian singing the national anthem.

Guests were able to enjoy a horse show with riders carrying Australian and company flags.

“It also really gets to the spirit of the way she treats her employees, really trying to look after everyone, not just the tallest guys at the head office in Perth.”

Last year, Hancock Prospecting posted an annual profit of $5 billion, cementing Ms Rinehart as Australia’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $37 billion.

The mining magnate celebrated with around 400 of her former staff by hosting a lavish gala event last Thursday. on the banks of the Swan River in Perth, with a horse show and performances by Guy Sebastian.

‘The guest list was mainly made up of employees. “This was not an event for the rich and politically connected,” said one attendee.

The riders carried whips and wore the iconic Driza-Bone coat, which Mrs Rinehart bought last year (pictured).

Many employees wore Rossi boots under their party dresses and tuxedos in a nod to Ms. Rinehart’s purchase of the company in December (photo)

That said, Perth Mayor Basil Zempilas was MC for the occasion and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton flew from Canberra to be there.

Guests enjoyed a horse show as riders carried Australian and company flags along the red carpet.

The riders carried whips and wore the iconic Driza-Bone coat, which Mrs. Rinehart purchased last year.

“It was a great meeting with lots of entertainment,” the attendee added.

“The riders arrived at the start wearing their Rossi jackets and carrying both the Australian and company flags.

“After his grand entrance, Guy Sebastian sang the national anthem and returned a little later to sing another set.”

Other Hancock Prospecting executives who had birthdays in February were also celebrated with multiple chocolate cakes.

“It was actually an event to celebrate long-serving staff members combined with a birthday celebration for Ms R and many other senior executives who have February birthdays.”

Many employees wore Rossi boots under their party dresses and tuxedos in a nod to Ms. Rinehart’s purchase of the company in December.

Staff from the Pilbara and elsewhere in Australia were able to attend the event.

So were Mrs. Rinehart’s “Cambodian daughters,” who shared an inspiring message.

Mrs. Rinehart rescued nine Cambodian girls from poverty in 2009 and paid for their education.

The buses left the venue around 10.30pm, but it is understood that senior executives continued the party elsewhere.

One staff member described it as “the best night of my life.”

The assistant said Mrs. Rinehart likes to reward loyalty and takes the opportunity to socialize with her employees at parties.

“She stays there and talks to people for hours afterwards, like a Roy Hill receptionist or a truck driver or a diesel fitter, anyone who wants to come and talk to her,” the assistant said.