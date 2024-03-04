Japan Supports the Establishment of an Exhibition Facility at an Archaeological Site in Batroun through ADUNA

NNA – Japan will extend a grant to ADUNA, the friends of Akkar and Arqa for the development of Heritage and Culture, to establish an exhibition facility at an archaeological site in Batroun through the ldquo;Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects (GCGP)rdquo;.nbsp;

On February 29, 2024, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Mrs. Rola Saade Boghossian, the President of ADUNA.

In the city of Batroun, there are ruinsfrom the Phoenician period, dating back to about 1400 BC, and from the later Roman and Ottoman periods. However, amid Lebanonrsquo;s ongoing socio- economic crisis, due to insufficient budget, adequate measures have not been taken for the conservation and exhibition of archaeological sites; thus, in danger of being destroyed and lost. To this end, Japan decided to preserve and

Through this initiative Japan aims to not only preserve Lebanon#39;s heritage but also foster greater appreciation and understanding of the cultural diversity of the region.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI expressed Japanrsquo;s keenness to support the preservation and protection of the cultural heritage in Lebanon. In return, ADUNA thanked the Japanese government for its generous support and emphasized the significance of this project not only in Batroun but also in Lebanon andthe entire region.

February 29, 2024 protect an archaeological site in Batroun through ADUNA by establishing an exhibition facility along with the provision of equipment to strengthen cultural tourism.nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============