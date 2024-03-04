Enemy reconnaissance flights, airstrikes rattle Southern Lebanon overnight

NNA – Throughout the night and into Monday morning, Israeli enemy reconnaissance aircraft flew over southern Lebanonrsquo;s Naqoura, Shamaa, Majdal Zun, and Tayr Harfa regions, in addition to the passage of warplanes breaking the sound barrier over border villages.nbsp;

Enemy warplanes also targeted several homes in the southern town of Ayta Al-Shaab twice overnight, causing significant damage to properties, crops, and residences, especially power and water networks.

Following the attacks, Civil Defense teams affiliated with the Islamic Scouts Association and the Islamic Health Authority rushed to the sites of the airstrikes, clearing debris from roads in the town.nbsp;

The area between the towns of Alma Al-Shaab reaching the town of Rmeish came under heavy machine gun fire from enemy positions adjacent to the Blue Line.

During the night, Israeli forces launched illumination bombs over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil.nbsp;

It#39;s worth noting that the displacement crisis has worsened due to the aggression on Lebanon, with a massive shortage in services and necessities provided to the displaced.

==========R.H.