Influencer Lauren Bullen announces that she is expecting her first child with her partner Liam just 18 months after their separation.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lauren Bullen is expecting her first child.

The influencer, known as gypsea_lust on Instagram, where she has more than two million followers, announced the happy news in a post on Sunday.

‘LB 3.0’ captioned a series of images showing her growing belly alongside her partner, Liam.

In the photos, the social media star wore a skin-tight white dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Liam paired it with a pale shirt and shorts and held his love close as she worked her angles.

Lauren Bullen (pictured) is expecting her first child. The influencer, known as gypsea_lust on Instagram, where she has more than two million followers, announced the happy news in a post on Sunday.

The couple split just 18 months ago, but have clearly reconciled since then.

In August 2022, less than a year after pairing up with surfer Liam, Lauren confirmed the split on her Instagram Stories.

She said at the time that while there’s never a perfect time to talk about a breakup, she had to address the elephant in the room.

“I’m far from ready (to talk about this), but Liam and I are no longer together,” she said.

‘LB 3.0’ captioned a series of images in which she showed off her growing belly with her partner, Liam.

In the photos, the social media star wore a tight, skintight white dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

‘I know most of you come from a place of love and care, but I’m reminded every time I open Instagram to see your posts…

“I shared a lot of my relationships, so I know I owe an explanation in some way.”

She had separated from her French boyfriend, the also influential traveler Jack Morris, shortly before meeting Liam.

The blonde bombshell and her ex-boyfriend, who together have 4.4 million followers on Instagram, built a $1.2 million three-story mansion in Bali together in 2019.