Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    News

    Influencer Lauren Bullen announces that she is expecting her first child with her partner Liam just 18 months after their separation.

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Influencer Lauren Bullen announces that she is expecting her first child with her partner Liam just 18 months after their separation.

    By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 04:11 EST, March 4, 2024 | Updated: 04:11 EST, March 4, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!– <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Lauren Bullen is expecting her first child.

    The influencer, known as gypsea_lust on Instagram, where she has more than two million followers, announced the happy news in a post on Sunday.

    ‘LB 3.0’ captioned a series of images showing her growing belly alongside her partner, Liam.

    In the photos, the social media star wore a skin-tight white dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

    Liam paired it with a pale shirt and shorts and held his love close as she worked her angles.

    Lauren Bullen (pictured) is expecting her first child. The influencer, known as gypsea_lust on Instagram, where she has more than two million followers, announced the happy news in a post on Sunday.

    The couple split just 18 months ago, but have clearly reconciled since then.

    In August 2022, less than a year after pairing up with surfer Liam, Lauren confirmed the split on her Instagram Stories.

    She said at the time that while there’s never a perfect time to talk about a breakup, she had to address the elephant in the room.

    “I’m far from ready (to talk about this), but Liam and I are no longer together,” she said.

    ‘LB 3.0’ captioned a series of images in which she showed off her growing belly with her partner, Liam.

    In the photos, the social media star wore a tight, skintight white dress that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

    ‘I know most of you come from a place of love and care, but I’m reminded every time I open Instagram to see your posts…

    “I shared a lot of my relationships, so I know I owe an explanation in some way.”

    She had separated from her French boyfriend, the also influential traveler Jack Morris, shortly before meeting Liam.

    The blonde bombshell and her ex-boyfriend, who together have 4.4 million followers on Instagram, built a $1.2 million three-story mansion in Bali together in 2019.

    Liam paired it with a pale shirt and shorts and held his love close as she worked her angles.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Joshua reveals that a fight with Tyson Fury is ‘in the pipeline’ and vows the dream British heavyweight showdown will happen ‘sooner rather than later’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    A war of words breaks out in Samantha Murphy’s search group as the founder lashes out at ‘Facebook’s 21,000 idiots’ after they forced her to close the page.

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Miami Sea Park Sues Famous Walrus Activist

    Mar 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Joshua reveals that a fight with Tyson Fury is ‘in the pipeline’ and vows the dream British heavyweight showdown will happen ‘sooner rather than later’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    A war of words breaks out in Samantha Murphy’s search group as the founder lashes out at ‘Facebook’s 21,000 idiots’ after they forced her to close the page.

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Miami Sea Park Sues Famous Walrus Activist

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Republicans Struggle to Explain Away Their Hypocrisy on IVF

    Mar 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy