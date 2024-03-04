Gaza death toll from ongoing Israeli aggression surpasses 30,534

NNA -nbsp;The Palestinian death toll from Israel#39;s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 30,534, medical sources confirmed on Monday.

They said that at least 71,920 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"At least 124 people were killed and 210 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," they added.

"Many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can't reach them," the sources noted.

Meanwhile, the number of Palestinian children who died due to malnutrition and lack of treatment had risen to 16, the sources said, shortly after the death of a child in Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.–WAFA

