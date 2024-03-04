Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Republicans Struggle to Explain Away Their Hypocrisy on IVF

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    When the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos could be considered children, it put an unpopular target on the most effective fertility treatment in the country.

    It also put a target on the backs of Republicans, with many GOP politicians suddenly facing questions about their long-held beliefs about when life begins.

    Squaring support for in vitro fertilization with the general GOP position—that life begins at conception—is hard enough. But many Republicans, from Donald Trump to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), rushed to do just that in the aftermath of the Alabama ruling.

