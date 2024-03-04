A war of words breaks out in Samantha Murphy’s search group as the founder lashes out at ‘Facebook’s 21,000 idiots’ after they forced her to close the page.

A war of words has broken out between online detectives investigating the disappearance of Samantha Murphy, after the woman who created the original Facebook group branded followers “idiots”.

Ms Murphy, 51, disappeared from her home in Ballarat East, Victoria, after going for an early morning run exactly a month ago, on February 4.

In the wake of her disappearance, local Cindy Hobbs created the ‘Find Samantha Murphy’ Facebook page, which attracted more than 21,000 members who shared information in the search for the missing mother-of-three.

But less than 10 days later, Hobbs deleted the page, stating that the group had “served its purpose.”

Hobbs, who gave several television interviews in the early days about the search, recently appeared on Jamie Ryder’s ‘F*** Therapy’ podcast, where he made comments that angered other detectives online.

“I wanted to keep my feet on the ground. That’s where I wanted to be,” Hobbs said on the podcast.

“I didn’t want to be stuck behind a Facebook group that monitors 21,000 idiots who can’t control themselves.”

His comments angered members of the ‘help find Samantha Murphy’ Facebook group.

“How painful for all those who joined your group with the pure intention of helping find Samantha Murph,” one wrote.

“OMG a woman is missing and this lady is still worrying about herself,” another added.

Another described his comments as “absolutely disgusting behaviour”.

Ms Hobbs told Daily Mail Australia she had “updates on the way”.

“I have chosen to tell my own story in my own time, on my own platform, where I can be organic and speak my truth,” she said.

He went on to say that the group made him realize that he had been “ignoring his own truth.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt more degraded but at the same time powerful in my own skin, femininity and intuition,” Hobbs said on the podcast.

It is understood the Find Samantha Murphy group was originally removed after personal attacks and infighting occurred.

Hobbs wrote that he will continue to “scream” for Murphy’s return and left his followers with a heartfelt message.

“My message remains the same, be kind, it costs nothing, but don’t be so kind that you have nothing to give to take care of yourself,” she wrote.

‘Praying for a miracle.’

On the morning Ms Murphy disappeared, she was captured on her own CCTV system wearing a tan/brown t-shirt and black half-length leggings.

Ms Murphy is described as white, about 173cm tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length blonde hair.

Despite a massive search involving the police, the SES and countless volunteers, no trace of her has been found.

Last month, police indicated it was unlikely Ms Murphy would be found alive, and detectives were investigating whether her body was moved.

Acting Detective Superintendent Mark Hatt said police were keeping an open mind about Murphy’s disappearance, but said the most likely scenario was that it involved one or more parties.

The police have ruled out any type of medical episode and there is nothing to indicate that he left the area of ​​his own volition.

“Unfortunately, given the time and the fact that we have found no trace of her, we have serious concerns and we highly doubt she is still alive,” Detective Hatt said.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.