Anthony Joshua reveals that a fight with Tyson Fury is ‘in the pipeline’ and vows the dream British heavyweight showdown will happen ‘sooner rather than later’

Anthony Joshua has revealed that a fight with Tyson Fury is in the works and will take place “sooner rather than later”.

The proposed fight has been considered the biggest fight in British boxing history, and fans have long dreamed of the prospect of the two heavyweights colliding inside the ring.

However, other fights for both opponents stood in the way, while Joshua suffered a series of setbacks, including a loss to Andy Ruiz Jr and back-to-back losses to Fury’s next opponent, Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, appearing as a guest on Good morning Great BritainA was asked if a fight between the two is expected.

In response, he told co-host Susanna Reid: “It is the golden question, I would say sooner rather than later.

Joshua said Fury is part of his ‘journey’ as long as he can complete his ‘checkpoints’

‘It’s in the works, it’s been bubbling for a long time and it has to happen.

‘We are with you guys. We are talking about it, it will definitely happen sooner rather than later, mark my words.’

When asked for more information about what he means by the fight being in the pipeline, he added: “Not in depth like that (finding a place and date for the fight), but there is a map.”

“For example, someone would say ‘these are the checkpoints’ and if I can complete these checkpoints then Fury is part of my journey and I’m sure I’m part of his too; I’d be foolish not to.”

Joshua’s next checkpoint is a fight against former UFC star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Ngannou poses a potentially dangerous opponent after the Cameroonian nearly caused a shock against Fury in October.

Despite being knocked down, Fury was victorious in a controversial split decision result.

Fury will be next in the ring in his delayed heavyweight unification showdown with Usyk on May 18.

Joshua recently bumped into Fury’s father John in Riyadh ahead of his fight with Ngannou.

When asked on GMB if John also wanted the fight to happen, Joshua said: “I I didn’t talk to him about it, but I’m sure he does (want the fight) because as someone who is in the fight business, only we go to work.

‘It’s an opportunity to work and this is what we do for a living. “I’m sure he’s advising Fury to get in the ring, it’s a great fight, let’s see who is the best in Britain and for the public it would be incredible.”