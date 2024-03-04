Wednesday, March 6, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

Schedule of Parliamentary Committees

9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, chaired by MP Farid Al-Bustani, convenes to discuss the challenges facing truck owners engaged in transit for external transport and the issue of food security concerning the entry of non-compliant products.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The National Defense, Internal Affairs, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad Al-Samad, holds a session to discuss with the Minister of Interior and Municipalities the necessary preparations and arrangements for the upcoming municipal and local elections.

****************************

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The quot;National Blocquot; hosts a dialogue session titled quot;Encounter with the Blocquot; at its main headquarters in Gemmayzeh, featuring drama therapist and film director Zeina Dakkash, and political activist Josephine Zghaib, on the occasion of quot;International Women#39;s Dayquot;.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The quot;Guidance and Reform Islamic Charitable Associationquot; commemorates its 40th anniversary under the theme quot;A Continuing Journey,quot; under the patronage of the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut.

R.H.