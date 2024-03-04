Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 ,

    NNA -nbsp;

    Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topic

    Schedule of Parliamentary Committees

    9:30 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, chaired by MP Farid Al-Bustani, convenes to discuss the challenges facing truck owners engaged in transit for external transport and the issue of food security concerning the entry of non-compliant products.

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The National Defense, Internal Affairs, and Municipalities Committee, chaired by MP Jihad Al-Samad, holds a session to discuss with the Minister of Interior and Municipalities the necessary preparations and arrangements for the upcoming municipal and local elections.

    ****************************

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The quot;National Blocquot; hosts a dialogue session titled quot;Encounter with the Blocquot; at its main headquarters in Gemmayzeh, featuring drama therapist and film director Zeina Dakkash, and political activist Josephine Zghaib, on the occasion of quot;International Women#39;s Dayquot;.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; The quot;Guidance and Reform Islamic Charitable Associationquot; commemorates its 40th anniversary under the theme quot;A Continuing Journey,quot; under the patronage of the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Chilling moment: NYPD officer kills son while strangling mother, claiming knife to throat and yelling at cops ‘shoot me’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Simon Cowell poses on an electric bike with his £230,000 fleet of electric vehicles and reveals all the fun names he’s given them

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert missed a campaign stop because she was busy working out if her ex had thrown her stuff into a pond: report

    Mar 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Chilling moment: NYPD officer kills son while strangling mother, claiming knife to throat and yelling at cops ‘shoot me’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Simon Cowell poses on an electric bike with his £230,000 fleet of electric vehicles and reveals all the fun names he’s given them

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert missed a campaign stop because she was busy working out if her ex had thrown her stuff into a pond: report

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    As a single mother and professor, I raised my 2 daughters on a college campus. My kids loved it.

    Mar 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy