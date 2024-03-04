Raad stresses vigilance facing Israeli threats

NNA – During a commemorative event held by Hezbollah in the Husseinieh of southern Lebanonrsquo;s Al-Kharayeb village, marking the first anniversary since the passing of Assad Saghir, Member of Parliament Mohammad Raad, head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, emphasized the significance of the Islamic Resistance against the Israeli enemy.nbsp;

Raad stated that the resistancersquo;s vigilance aims to protect its people from the enemy#39;s unpredictable actions, preventing their madness from catching them off guard.

Raad underscored that the Resistancersquo;s strategic readiness has nullified the element of surprise for the enemy and showcased its preparedness and solidarity with the oppressed in Gaza.nbsp;

Raad then affirmed that the Resistancersquo;s confrontation with Israel demands precision and sensitivity, given the complexity of the enemy#39;s calculations. He highlighted the sacrifices made for the ultimate triumph, foreseeing victory with perseverance and resolve.

Raad concluded by condemning the enemy#39;s disregard for deterrence, emphasizing unwavering commitment to confront aggression until Gaza is free from the grip of hostility.

