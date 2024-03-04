Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Security update: Enemy's artillery targets residential areas in southern Lebanon

    NNA – In a recent surge of hostilities, the Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery intensified its attacks on Monday focusing on residential areas within the southern Lebanese town of Marjeyoun.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, the eastern districts of Hula and Marjayoun, overseeing the Hounin Valley and the Margaliot settlement, bore the brunt of phosphorus and smoke bombardments.

    Enemy forces also shelled the vicinity of Bir al-Msalabiyat situated at the northern entry point of Hula, within the Marjayoun district, employing phosphorus shells.

    Simultaneously, Israeli enemy artillery intensified its assault on the perimeters of Naqoura, Dhaira, and Marwahin.nbsp;

    Adding to the escalating tensions, Israeli enemy forces opened fire into the air and at close range towards farmers engaged in spraying pesticides on their crops in the vicinity of Wazzani, located within the Marjeyoun district.

