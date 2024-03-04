Greg Abbott Explains Why He Doesn’t Want to Be Trump’s VP

CBS

Greg Abbott says he doesn’t want to be Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 election, claiming that he can do more to help the Republican frontrunner by remaining governor of Texas.

Abbott was asked about his thoughts on joining Trump’s ticket during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday, just days after the former president said Abbott was “absolutely” on his shortlist of potential running mates. Abbott later downplayed his interest in becoming Trump’s potential vice president before flatly rejecting the possibility over the weekend.

“Do you want to be Trump’s running mate?” Abbott was asked by 60 Minutes. “No,” the governor replied with a smile. Asked what he would do in the event that Trump asks him to do it, Abbott answered: “Listen, I love being governor of Texas. I can best aid him in my role by being a great governor of Texas.”

