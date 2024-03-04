Kate Moss’s daughter Lila, 21, rocks a rare blue knit look while walking the Stella McCartney runway during Paris Fashion Week.

Lila Moss made sure all eyes were on her as she walked for Stella McCartney in a unique ensemble during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 21-year-old model, daughter of Kate Moss, wore a daring blue creation, made up of hundreds of loops woven in layers.

The voluminous outfit covered Lila’s entire torso up to her neck and even her arms, leaving her long legs on display.

She strutted down the runway in a pair of plain white high heels, while wearing a light palette of makeup to show off her youthful beauty.

Lila has long been compared to her famous mother, 50, with their similar striking looks and tall, slim bodies.

Lila Moss made sure all eyes were on her as she walked for Stella McCartney in a unique ensemble during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 21-year-old model, daughter of Kate Moss, wore a daring blue creation, made up of hundreds of loops woven in layers.

The voluminous outfit covered Lila’s entire torso up to her neck and even her arms, while leaving her long legs on display.

And she’s certainly finding that it pays to look like one of the world’s biggest supermodels, having nearly tripled her earnings in a year.

Accounts for Lila’s own company, Grace Grove Ltd, published on Thursday, reveal that her paycheck jumped from £129,458 in 2022 to £359,433 in 2023.

It’s evidence of a very successful year for Lila after fronting campaigns for companies such as Pepe Jeans, an international denim brand based on Portobello Road in Notting Hill.

She also starred in a campaign for French brand Maje last year and is currently walking in several exclusive shows for Paris Fashion Week, or gracing the front row alongside Kate.

After signing with her mother’s Kate Moss agency when she was just 15, Lila became the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty in 2018.

She then made her catwalk debut for Italian fashion house Miu Miu in 2020, became a YSL ambassador and made headlines when she walked the Victoria’s Secret World Tour pink carpet last year.

The 21-year-old has received her fair share of accusations of nepotism; most recently when she appeared in Edward Enninful’s latest Vogue issue called Legendary alongside the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Victoria Beckham.

In 2021, when Lila was 19 years old, she became a director of Grace Grove Ltd; The company’s name is a nod to The Grove, her family home in north London, which Kate sold in 2021.

Lila has long been compared to her famous mother, 50, with their similar striking looks and tall, slim bodies (pictured together in January).

And she’s certainly discovering that it pays to look like one of the world’s biggest supermodels, having nearly tripled her earnings in a year (pictured last month).

It’s evidence of a very successful year for Lila after fronting several campaigns and currently walking in several exclusive shows for Paris Fashion Week (pictured on Saturday).

Initially the company shared the same address as the Kate Moss Agency in Holborn, but Lila appears to have become independent from her “protective” mother and moved to Soho.

Success has come to the Moss family after Kate’s agency nearly tripled the income of the group of young models it signed.

The company’s accounts showed last year that revenue owed to its roster of models had soared from £814,000 to £2.1 million over the course of the year.

The published accounts said: “Trade creditors include £2,123,670 due to models in 2022, which was £813,929 in 2021.”

In addition to Lila, Kate’s talent agency includes singer Rita Ora, 33, and rocker Bobby Gillespie’s son Lux, 20.