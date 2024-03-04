Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    News

    Trump Claims He Lost to Haley in D.C. Because He ‘Purposely Stayed Away’

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Trump Claims He Lost to Haley in D.C. Because He ‘Purposely Stayed Away’

    Jay Paul/Reuters

    Donald Trump’s undefeated run in Republican primary races came to an end Sunday with Nikki Haley’s victory in Washington, D.C., but the former president claimed to be unfazed by the defeat, which—according to him—was simply part of the plan.

    “I purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post, echoing the sentiments of his campaign press secretary, who claimed Haley’s victory was tantamount to her having been “crowned Queen of the Swamp.” “Birdbrain spent all of her time, money and effort there,” Trump added.

    The former South Carolina governor’s first victory in the Republican nominating process came after Trump won in the first eight states. “Over the weekend we won Missouri, Idaho, and Michigan – BIG NUMBERS – Complete destruction of a very weak opponent,” Trump wrote. “The really big numbers will come on Super Tuesday.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    LIZ JONES: Don’t condemn the humiliated Geri for playing the Stepford Wife… that’s why she hasn’t lost her girl power

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Annie Kilner hints at a reconciliation with Kyle Walker while watching the Manchester derby with her children, weeks after kicking him out of the family home.

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force appears to be backing off after Ukraine said it shot down 15 planes in 2 weeks: ISW

    Mar 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    LIZ JONES: Don’t condemn the humiliated Geri for playing the Stepford Wife… that’s why she hasn’t lost her girl power

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Annie Kilner hints at a reconciliation with Kyle Walker while watching the Manchester derby with her children, weeks after kicking him out of the family home.

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Russia’s air force appears to be backing off after Ukraine said it shot down 15 planes in 2 weeks: ISW

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    A young worker sparked a debate about loneliness and boredom after complaining about spending a night alone in a hotel for a work trip

    Mar 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy