Lauren Boebert missed a campaign stop because she was busy working out if her ex had thrown her stuff into a pond: report

Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Capitol building on January 5, 2023.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Lauren Boebert missed a campaign event at a Colorado coffee shop last month.Boebert traveled to her home in another district to find out if her ex had discarded her belongings.According to The Washington Post, he’d told her he’d thrown her stuff into a pond.

Rep. Lauren Boebert was absent from a campaign event in Colorado’s 4th congressional district last month because she was at home working out if her ex-husband had thrown all her belongings into a pond, according to The Washington Post.

The Post reported that Lauren Boebert skipped speaking at the gathering of the Pachyderm Club, a local Republican group, in a Colorado coffee shop to attend to the personal matter.

Her campaign manager spoke briefly on her behalf instead, The Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Lauren Boebert had decided to drive to her family home earlier that morning to retrieve the last of her possessions from a farmhouse on the property.

The Post reported she had moved into the farmhouse when her marriage to Jayson Boebert began to unravel.

The couple’s divorce was finalized in October.

As per the congresswoman’s account to The Post, her ex-husband told her on the phone before her arrival that she could find her stuff “at the bottom of the pond.”

However, that didn’t turn out to be true.

Instead, the newspaper said, he had put her stuff into a storage unit without her permission.

Nonetheless, Boebert called the police, the newspaper reported. She later got a temporary restraining order against her ex.

Earlier this year, Lauren Boebert announced that she intended to run for a new seat in 2024, shifting her campaign to Colorado’s 4th district.

In a Facebook video, she mentioned that the move represented a “fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family.”

The difficult year notably included the contentious and very public divorce from her husband.

The finalization of the divorce was also preceded by a scandal that saw Boebert captured on video vaping and appearing to be fondled during a date at a theater in Denver.

Meanwhile, Jayson Boebert was arrested twice. The first time after an altercation at a restaurant with the congresswoman, and the second following accusations from their son Tyler.

Tyler Boebert, who last week was arrested over a spate of thefts, had accused his father of shoving him to the ground and putting his hand in his mouth.

Lauren Boebert’s temporary restraining order against her ex-husband, which was granted last month, cited the restaurant altercation and the fight between him and Tyler.

According to the Denver Post, Lauren Boebert also wrote in the filing that her ex-husband had made “multiple suicidal threats and threats to harm” her in a period lasting more than a year.

Neither Lauren nor Jayson Boebert immediately responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

