Simon Cowell poses on an electric bike with his £230,000 fleet of electric vehicles and reveals all the fun names he’s given them

Simon Cowell Gas unveiled its £230,000 fleet of electric vehicles.

The media mogul, 64, took to Instagram on Sunday, where he posted a photo of himself posing on an electric bike next to his new car collection.

Dressed all in black with aviator sunglasses protecting his eyes, Simon smiled happily during the outdoor photo.

Britain’s Got Talent judge revealed all the fun names it has given its electric vehicles, in the caption alongside.

Simon wrote: ‘Please meet (from left to right) Buzz, Mouse and Flea and my bike called Spitz. They are all electric, including my bike. And they’re all great to drive!’

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was known for his gas-guzzling Rolls-Royce Phantoms.

All-electric Volkswagen ID in mint green by Simon. Buzz, which has a range of up to 258 miles, sells between £59,035.00 and £63,835.00, depending on specification.

His burgundy Mini eMastered, which he calls Mouse, is a bespoke all-electric version of the classic Mini redesigned and produced by David Brown, and costs around £125,000.

Fiat’s Simon’s sporty new Abarth 500e, called Flea, only has a range of 157 miles, but it also has a lower RRP range of £34,195 to £38,695.

When his Mini eMastered was finally delivered in October 2023, Simon said: “This has always been my dream car. It was on my wish list; One day I wanted to have a classic Mini. Then I read about this company and thought: I have to have one of those.

“I have to say, of all the cars I’ve ever owned, this is my favorite, it’s a keeper.

“When I went to the factory, you could tell that each person had put their heart and soul into this, there’s so much passion behind it… you know this car has character.”

The classic-style Mini was built to replicate the Lotus Esprit Turbo driven by Sir Roger Moore in the 1981 film 007, For Your Eyes Only.

The music mogul is said to have given his Mini a facelift with the help of his climate-conscious son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Electric car: Simon previously told how he bought an electric Tesla (file image) after his son Eric taught him about climate change.

Family project: The music mogul is said to have renovated his Mini with the help of his son Eric, whom he shares with fiancée Lauren Silverman (all photos in 2022)

Simon, known for his gas-guzzling Rolls-Royce Phantoms, previously told how he bought an electric Tesla after Eric taught him about climate change.

According Mirrorsaid at last year’s conference Britain’s Got Talent auditions: ‘My son is obsessed with climate change, he’s taught me a lot lately.

‘He goes down to the beaches and cleans them. I think it’s something we should all take seriously now. I just bought a Tesla.

The businessman’s amazing car collection is also believed to consist of a Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder, a Jaguar Eagle Speedster and a Bugatti Veyron.