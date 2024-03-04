Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Annie Kilner hints at a reconciliation with Kyle Walker while watching the Manchester derby with her children, weeks after kicking him out of the family home.

    By

    Annie Kilner hints at a reconciliation with Kyle Walker while watching the Manchester derby with her children, weeks after kicking him out of the family home.

    By Jason Chester for MailOnline

    Published: 07:56 EST, March 4, 2024 | Updated: 08:07 EST, March 4, 2024

    Kyle Walker received extra support on Sunday afternoon as his ex-wife Annie Kilner watched Manchester City defeat bitter rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

    The pregnant mother of three was joined by the couple’s young children, 11-year-old Roman, seven-year-old Riaan, and five-year-old Reign, before the match, a resounding 3-1 victory for a home team that It included her husband.

    Kilner’s appearance at Etihad hinted at a possible olive branch for Walker, who has been living away from his sprawling Prestbury mansion after admitting to fathering a child with influencer Lauryn Goodman out of wedlock.

    Goodman had already welcomed a son with the embattled footballer during a previous split from Kilner in 2020.

    Kilner arrived at the stadium shortly before kickoff and a staff member saw her enter with her children.

    Kyle Walker received extra support on Sunday afternoon as his ex-wife Annie Kilner watched Manchester City defeat bitter rivals Manchester United.

    Kilner arrived at the Etihad Stadium with his children shortly before kick-off (pictured)

    Although their father is a mainstay in Pep Guardiola’s team, the children opted to wear replicas of the number 11 shirt worn by one of their teammates, Belgian winger Jérémy Doku.

    They were on hand to see City come from behind to win the match 3-1 thanks to two goals from England ace Phil Foden and a late third from Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

    By

