Hochstein visits Berri, urges diplomatic resolution amid Lebanon-Israel escalation

NNA – US Envoy, Amos Hochstein, on Monday said in the wake of his meeting with House Speaker, Nabih Berri, that quot;escalation will neither assist the Lebanese nor the Israelis in returning to their homes.quot;nbsp;

quot;The United States is committed to working with the Lebanese government to end the violence that began on October 8th. Efforts are underway to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release hostages,rdquo; Hochstein said.nbsp;

He emphasized that quot;any ceasefire in Gaza will not necessarily automatically extend to Lebanon,quot; adding, quot;We are collaborating with international partners to secure a peaceful solution in Lebanon.quot;

Hochstein deemed escalation as a dangerous matter. ldquo;There is no such thing as limited war,quot; he said, affirming that quot;a diplomatic resolution is the only way out to halt escalation between Lebanon and Israel.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.