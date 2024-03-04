Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Hochstein visits Berri, urges diplomatic resolution amid Lebanon-Israel escalation

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – US Envoy, Amos Hochstein, on Monday said in the wake of his meeting with House Speaker, Nabih Berri, that quot;escalation will neither assist the Lebanese nor the Israelis in returning to their homes.quot;nbsp;

    quot;The United States is committed to working with the Lebanese government to end the violence that began on October 8th. Efforts are underway to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release hostages,rdquo; Hochstein said.nbsp;

    He emphasized that quot;any ceasefire in Gaza will not necessarily automatically extend to Lebanon,quot; adding, quot;We are collaborating with international partners to secure a peaceful solution in Lebanon.quot;

    Hochstein deemed escalation as a dangerous matter. ldquo;There is no such thing as limited war,quot; he said, affirming that quot;a diplomatic resolution is the only way out to halt escalation between Lebanon and Israel.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mike Evans ‘agrees two-year, $52m contract with the Buccaneers’ one week before he was set to enter free agency… with five-time Pro Bowl receiver on course to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert jokes about infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ incident: ‘They should see me in church’

    Mar 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Mike Evans ‘agrees two-year, $52m contract with the Buccaneers’ one week before he was set to enter free agency… with five-time Pro Bowl receiver on course to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert jokes about infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ incident: ‘They should see me in church’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Supreme Court rules Trump is eligible to run for office again

    Mar 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy