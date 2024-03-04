Leaked Audio Proves Germany Plans to Attack Russian Territory, Kremlin Claims

Sergey Guneev/Sputnik via Reuters

The Kremlin claims an audio recording released by Russian media last week is evidence that Germany is planning to conduct strikes on Russian territory—the second time in days that Moscow has reacted to what it claims is evidence of an impending Western attack.

The audio captures a purported meeting of senior German military officials discussing supplying arms to Ukraine and a possible attack that Kyiv could conduct targeting a bridge in Crimea—the peninsula illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

“The recording itself says that within the Bundeswehr [German military], plans to launch strikes on Russian territory are being discussed substantively and concretely,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday, according to Reuters.

Read more at The Daily Beast.