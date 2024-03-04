Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Stella McCartney poses for sweet group photos with her father Paul, sister Mary and brother James as the family gathers to support the designer at her Paris Fashion Week show.

    Stella McCartney poses for sweet group photos with her father Paul, sister Mary and brother James as the family gathers to support the designer at her Paris Fashion Week show.

    By Milly Veitch for Mailonline

    Published: 09:10 EST, March 4, 2024

    The McCartney family came together to support Stella at her Paris Fashion Week show on Monday.

    The 52-year-old designer presented the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 collection, with a large number of stars in attendance.

    Among them was her famous father, Sir Paul, 81, while her siblings, Mary and James, also made sure to be by their sister’s side.

    The family took a series of fun family photos together, with Paul joking and making faces and hand gestures.

    In one shot, she flashed a double peace sign and had her daughters join in, as the trio posed together.

