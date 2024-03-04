Supreme Court Hands Trump a Big Win in Colorado Ballot Case

Jay Paul/Reuters

The U.S. Supreme Court gave former President Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, ruling that he cannot be disqualified from Colorado’s Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment.

The court over the weekend indicated that one case would be decided Monday, taking the unusual decision of issuing an opinion on a day when the court isn’t in session. Rulings are usually issued from the bench, with summaries of their opinions read in the courtroom. The next court day is not scheduled to take place until March 15.

The ruling—which reverses a decision from the Colorado Supreme Court— comes the day before the Super Tuesday primaries which include Colorado. In a historic decision, the Colorado Supreme Court in December ruled that Trump was not eligible to be a candidate in the state’s Republican primary because he engaged in insurrection around the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

