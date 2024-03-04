Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    News

    Supreme Court Hands Trump a Big Win in Colorado Ballot Case

    By

    Mar 4, 2024 , , , , ,
    Supreme Court Hands Trump a Big Win in Colorado Ballot Case

    Jay Paul/Reuters

    The U.S. Supreme Court gave former President Donald Trump a major victory on Monday, ruling that he cannot be disqualified from Colorado’s Republican primary ballot under the 14th Amendment.

    The court over the weekend indicated that one case would be decided Monday, taking the unusual decision of issuing an opinion on a day when the court isn’t in session. Rulings are usually issued from the bench, with summaries of their opinions read in the courtroom. The next court day is not scheduled to take place until March 15.

    The ruling—which reverses a decision from the Colorado Supreme Court— comes the day before the Super Tuesday primaries which include Colorado. In a historic decision, the Colorado Supreme Court in December ruled that Trump was not eligible to be a candidate in the state’s Republican primary because he engaged in insurrection around the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mike Evans ‘agrees two-year, $52m contract with the Buccaneers’ one week before he was set to enter free agency… with five-time Pro Bowl receiver on course to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert jokes about infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ incident: ‘They should see me in church’

    Mar 4, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Mike Evans ‘agrees two-year, $52m contract with the Buccaneers’ one week before he was set to enter free agency… with five-time Pro Bowl receiver on course to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Supreme Court rules Donald Trump can remain on Colorado ballot

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    Lauren Boebert jokes about infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ incident: ‘They should see me in church’

    Mar 4, 2024
    News

    The Supreme Court rules Trump is eligible to run for office again

    Mar 4, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy