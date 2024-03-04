The Supreme Court rules Trump is eligible to run for office again

The Supreme Court in a surprise Monday ruling determined that former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for office again

AP Photo/David Goldman

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday ruled Donald Trump is eligible to run for president again, quashing legal challenges that loomed over the GOP frontrunner’s candidacy for office.

The ruling is a massive victory for Trump, who had been disqualified from appearing on the ballot in Colorado, Illinois, and Maine — though the states’ decisions had been stayed pending appeal. The former president was also facing legal challenges to his eligibility to run for office in California, New York, and Wisconsin, which the SCOTUS decision renders irrelevant.

Justices heard oral arguments about the case on February 8 and were not expected to issue a decision until they returned to the bench on March 15.

The decision came one day ahead of Super Tuesday, when 16 states will hold primary elections. Lawmakers across the political spectrum had been pushing for the court to issue a decision ahead of the primaries.

“Conflicting state outcomes concerning the same candidate could result not just from differing views of the merits, but from variations in state law governing the proceedings that are necessary to make Section 3 disqualification determinations,” the court wrote in a per curiam opinion.

The SCOTUS decision overturns a December ruling from Colorado’s Supreme Court which disqualified Trump from appearing on the state’s ballot and from holding office due to his role in encouraging protesters during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

In its decision, the Colorado Court cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which includes a clause indicating anyone who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” or has “given aid or comfort” to those carrying out an insurrection is ineligible to run for office.

The Supreme Court had never before issued a ruling on the post-Civil War era provision known as the “insurrectionist clause.”

Though the conservative-majority SCOTUS found he is eligible to run for office, the four charges brought against Trump by the Department of Justice over his conduct on January 6 continue to play out in court.

The Supreme Court is set to hear separate arguments in April over whether Trump can be criminally prosecuted for election interference charges, including those stemming from his role during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

