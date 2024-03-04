Lauren Boebert jokes about infamous ‘Beetlejuice’ incident: ‘They should see me in church’

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado at the Capitol on September 19, 2023.

Rep. Lauren Boebert is ready to make some light of the incident that’s arguably imperiled her political career more than anything else.

The Colorado Republican recently switched congressional districts, moving across the state to a more Republican-leaning district after facing the prospect of an avalanche of Democratic spending to drive her out of Congress.

She won by less than 600 votes in 2022, and her political career seemed even more at risk after she was escorted out of a showing of the musical “Beetlejuice” at a Denver theatre after vaping and apparently groping a male companion.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Boebert made a passing reference to the “Beetlejuice” incident as she discussed finding a suitable congregation in her new home.

“People were freaking out about me dancing in the seat at ‘Beetlejuice,'” said Boebert. “Well, they should see me in church.”

Since moving to the new district, Boebert has earned the backing of House Speaker Mike Johnson and former President Donald Trump.

But she’s faced some challenges locally.

A trio of recent GOP senators from Colorado — all of whom once represented the district where Boebert just moved — endorsed Jerry Sonnenberg, one of her opponents.

Boebert’s also faced accusations of “carpetbagging” — moving to an area where one doesn’t live to boost their political careers — and was asked during a GOP primary debate to define the term.

