Mike Evans ‘agrees two-year, $52m contract with the Buccaneers’ one week before he was set to enter free agency… with five-time Pro Bowl receiver on course to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay

Evans was set to enter free agency next week after a decade with Tampa Bay.

But the 30-year-old is likely to remain a ‘Buc for life’ after agreeing a new deal.

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mike Evans is on track to start and finish his career in Tampa Bay after reportedly agreeing to a new two-year, $52 million contract with the Buccaneers.

Evans, 30, is set to enter free agency next week after a decade with Tampa Bay, the only team he has played for in the NFL.

However, according to ESPNThe five-time Pro Bowl receiver now has a chance to remain a ‘Buc for life’ after agreeing to a new two-year contract.

The $52 million contract, which is understood to include $35 million guaranteed, is unheard of for a wide receiver in his 30s and on his third contract, Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore said.

Last week, Bucs general manager Jason Licht spoke about his desire to keep Evans in Tampa Bay, calling him an “unprecedented player.”

Mike Evans would have agreed to a new two-year, $52 million contract with the Buccaneers.

“We want him to be a Buc for life,” Licht said at the NFL Combine on Tuesday. ‘We are working to achieve it.

‘Obviously you need two sides. I know he wants to be a Buc. “We’re probably going to have to work a little bit, but we’re working toward it right now.”

Evans seemed destined to become one of the top wide receivers available through free agency this offseason, and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were rumored to be interested.

The former Texas A&M star failed to reach a new deal with Tampa, where he moved after finishing college in 2014, ahead of the 2023 season after missing a Sept. 9 deadline.

However, he put aside any doubts about his future with the franchise and produced one of the best performances of his career, tying him with a league-leading 13 receiving touchdowns.

It was the first time Evans finished atop the touchdown leaderboard.