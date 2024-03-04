Israeli medics say missile from Lebanon killed foreigner

NNA -nbsp;A missile strike on northern Israel killed a foreign worker on Monday and wounded seven others, medics said, the latest casualties in months of hostilities along the Lebanese border.

An anti-tank missile hit ldquo;foreign workers who were working in a plantation,rdquo; killing one man and wounding at least seven, the Magen David Adom emergency response service said in a statement.

The wounded were all Indian men in their 30s, the statement said, without detailing the nationality of the person killed.

The Israeli military said ldquo;a number of civiliansrdquo; were hit by the incoming fire from Lebanon and airlifted to hospital.

The attack occurred near Margaliot, a small agricultural community on the border, the military said, adding that it had ldquo;struck the source of the launchrdquo; in Lebanon in response.

The Israeli military and Lebanese groups have traded near daily fire since October 7, whennbsp;war erupted in Gazanbsp;after militants of the territoryrsquo;s rulers Hamas attacked southern Israel.

The fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border has displaced tens of thousands of people on both sides and killed at least 296 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also 46 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

In Israel, 10 soldiers and seven civilians have been killed.–AFP

