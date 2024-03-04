Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    These Anti-Chafing Shorts Gave My Sweaty Thighs Some Much-Needed Relief

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Thigh Society.

    Let me start by saying that I have a lot of thigh and butt sweat going on. And no, I’m not just talking about hot and humid spring and summer days; I’m a serial sweater year-round, but summer is just especially moist and musty. As a cyclist, I have pretty strong, fit legs, but I’ve never been able to get rid of my inner thigh chub, meaning my thighs sweat and chafe, and if gone unchecked, I eventually wind up with painful red bumps that discourage me from wearing skirts and dresses.

    Theoretically, skirts and dresses are supposed to keep you cool by allowing unrestricted airflow to your nether regions, but this works if and only if one’s thick thighs aren’t rubbing together so vigorously that they generate alternative-source-of-energy-level steam heat.

