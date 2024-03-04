Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    JetBlue Says Its Halting Spirit Merger After Fed Crackdown

    JetBlue Says Its Halting Spirit Merger After Fed Crackdown

    JetBlue Airways announced Monday that it’s ditched a plan to merge with Spirit Airlines—a transaction that would have made the combined airline the fifth largest in the nation.

    In a statement, JetBlue indicated that the sale was being called off because a federal judge had blocked it over antitrust concerns that led to a series of costly legal hurdles—not because it didn’t believe the merger was good for business.

    “Although both companies continue to believe in the pro-competitive benefits of the combination, JetBlue and Spirit mutually agreed that terminating is the best path forward for both companies,” JetBlue’s statement read.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

