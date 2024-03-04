The rise and fall of Macy’s, the beloved American retailer that just received a $6.6 billion buyout bid

Macy’s is continuing to try to rebound from recent setbacks.
As one of the oldest and largest department stores in the nation, Macy’s is an icon of American retail.
Despite its dominance, Macy’s has struggled in recent years to overcome slumping sales and continues to shutter stores.
Here’s the story of Macy’s rise to iconic American retailer and a look at its recent stumbles.
In its nearly two centuries in operation, the Macy’s name has become more or less synonymous with pure Americana.
Since its humble beginnings as a small dry-goods store in New York City, Macy’s has pioneered several components of the modern department store, including on-site tailoring, dining, and elaborate window dressings. Over the years, it established enduring traditions like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Fourth of July fireworks show.
Despite its dominance in both retail and culture, Macy’s hasn’t been impervious to challenges including the retail apocalypse and the pandemic, both of which contributed to dwindling foot traffic and slumping sales.
In 2020, the company announced a major business overhaul that has involved multiyear store closings and mass layoffs as Macy’s looks to course correct. It also has undergone a series of executive shake-ups, most recently including the announcement in March that Tony Spring would replace Jeff Gennette as CEO.
In December, The Wall Street Journal cited sources saying an investor group had made a $5.8 billion buyout bid to take Macy’s private. After rejecting that offer, Macy’s announced drastic cuts last month to turn around years of sluggish sales. The department store announced it will shutter 150 stores and reinvesti in better-performing locations.
In March the investor group — comprising Arkhouse and Brigade Capital — returned with a higher offer of $6.6 billion, saying Macy’s aforementioned restructuring plan “failed to inspire investors.”
While the fate of the retailer remains unknown, we took a look at the meteoric rise and recent struggles of Macy’s.
Prior to founding the store, Macy worked on a whaling ship until age 19 before he began working at his father’s store in Massachusetts. In 1844, Macy attempted to open his own store, a needle-and-thread shop in Boston, and later a series of dry goods stores, all of which proved unsuccessful until he opened his iconic New York City shop.
Macy was among the first to print the price of goods in newspaper advertisements and offer money-back guarantees if customers were unsatisfied with their purchases.
In 2005, Federated made several critical moves including acquiring The May Department Stores, Lord & Taylor, and Marshall Fields.
As part of the new strategy, Macy’s also closed offices in San Francisco, Cincinnati, and Lorain, Ohio.
On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that an investor group submitted a proposal to buy Macy’s for $5.8 billion. The investor group is comprised of real-estate investing firm Arkhouse Management and global asset manager Brigade Capital Management.
After rejecting the buyout bid, citing a “lack of compelling value,” Macy’s announced drastic cuts to turn around sluggish sales.
One hundred and fifty stores in the next three years will be shut down, Macy’s said.
Turnaround plans also included revitalizing its merchandising assortment and a modernized in-store and online shopping experience, the company said.
In March, the investment firms returned to Macy’s with a higher offer of $6.6 billion — a 14.3% increase over their initial proposal.
In a statement, Arkhouse’s managing partners Gavriel Kahane and Jonathon Blackwell said they were “frustrated by the delay tactics” on the part of Macy’s board.
The activist investors said that the previous restructuring plans had “failed to inspire investors.”