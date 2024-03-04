Pro-Palestinian protester interrupts Jill Biden: First Lady stunned when protester stands up and asks why she and husband Joe continue to support ‘genocide’ in Gaza

<!–

A pro-Palestinian protester interrupted Jill Biden during a campaign stop in Arizona over the weekend, demanding to know why she and President Joe Biden are supporting “genocide” in Gaza.

‘It’s genocide, Jill!’ one protester shouted.

‘You and your husband support the genocide of the Palestinian people!’ another shouted.

President Biden has been repeatedly booed at several events, but this is the first time Jill Biden, at one of her solo events, has been attacked.

Jill Biden was attacked by pro-Palestinian protesters during her speech in Arizona

In a counter-protest, audience members began booing and then shouted, “Four more years.” Some audience members silenced the protesters, who were eventually removed.

Jill Biden thanked supporters and continued her speech.

The interruptions occurred while the first lady was on the second stop of the Women for Biden tour.

She has stepped up her campaign activity over the past month as she advocates for her husband to win a second term in the White House. Her tour has focused on women’s rights and she has taken aim at Donald Trump in his comments, saying he is “dangerous” to women.

His event was interrupted by four pro-Palestinian protesters within the first 20 minutes of his speech. Nearly 100 protesters also gathered outside the venue.

Polls show that young voters in particular are unhappy with President Biden’s handling of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Protester took aim at Jill Biden and administration’s support for Israel

At least 576,000 people in the Gaza Strip – a quarter of its population – are one step away from famine, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. And more than 30,400 people have died.

The Biden aThe administration faces growing internal and external pressure to do more to rein in Israel and help the suffering Palestinian population.

The president has been a frequent target of protesters. A campaign speech in Virginia, attended by him, Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was interrupted by protesters more than 15 times.

He is often called ‘Genocide Joe’ as protesters boo him for supporting Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pursue their war in Gaza following the October 7 terrorist attacks organized by Hamas.

The White House is trying to counter the protesters.

The president’s campaign and security teams are reducing the size of Biden events, keeping exact details from the media until the last minute and avoiding college campuses, according to NBC News.

College students are among the loudest protesters.