Quincy Promes ‘will not be extradited to the Netherlands’ after Dubai arrest with the Dutch footballer facing SIX YEARS in jail for his role in smuggling 1,350kg of cocaine and 18 months for stabbing his cousin

Quincy Promes will reportedly not be extradited to the Netherlands following his arrest at Dubai airport, despite the Spartak Moscow striker facing a six-year prison sentence for drug trafficking.

The former Ajax star was detained at border control last week and banned from traveling back with his Spartak teammates to Russia.

On February 14, a Dutch court sentenced Promes to six years in prison for his role in smuggling more than 1,350 kilos of cocaine into Antwerp in January 2020.

In June last year, the Dutchman was also sentenced to 18 months in prison for stabbing his cousin.

Despite initial information, Promes, 32, was not arrested in Dubai for these crimes but because he left the scene of a traffic accident during his stay in the United Arab Emirates.

Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes will return to Russia on Tuesday after being detained at Dubai airport after leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

Promes has been sentenced in the Netherlands to six years in prison for his role in smuggling 1,350 kilos of cocaine back in January 2020 and 18 months for stabbing his cousin at a party.

Your browser does not support iframes.

According to the Russian newspaper express sportPromes will avoid prison for that crime and will instead be fined.

They say he will not be returned to the Netherlands to face punishment for the other crimes and will reportedly return to Russia on Tuesday.

Some reports in Russia, transmitted by Voetbal Primeur in the Netherlands, suggested that Russian authorities had intervened at a high level to secure Promes’ return to the country.

He will be available to face Fakel in the Russian Premier League this Sunday. Spartak held a training camp in the United Arab Emirates during the winter break of the Russian season.

A statement from the Dutch Prosecutor’s Office said: “We have informed the Dutch media that we have verified the reports of Promes’ arrest and learned from our contact person that Promes was arrested for a local crime and not for crimes committed in the Netherlands.”

‘For now we are not going to answer the question of whether or not we will request his extradition. That’s all. We have not indicated that we are negotiating (his extradition).’

Promes was charged last May for his alleged involvement in smuggling cocaine, which was intercepted in Antwerp in January 2020 in the form of two batches of 650 kg and 713 kg each.

The Public Ministry officially found Promes and a 32-year-old co-suspect guilty of importing, exporting, transporting and possessing the drug.

Prosecutors recently said Promes “thinks he is untouchable” as he pursues his career in Russia, where he flaunts his lavish lifestyle on Instagram.

Promes was sentenced to six years in prison for involvement in cocaine smuggling in 2020

It is assumed that the cocaine was hidden in a shipment of sea salt from Brazil, from where the drug was transported in two containers to Antwerp.

According USThe former Ajax winger did not appear at the trial and, therefore, never made statements about the crimes he is accused of.

Other reports suggested the former Netherlands international feels “untouchable” as he avoided attending court hearings.

According to the Holland TimesProsecutors said: “He seems to think he is untouchable in Russia or abroad.”

In demanding the nine-year sentence, prosecutors argued that Promes “normalizes and almost romanticizes cocaine trafficking.”

Prosecutors claim Promes’ wealth meant he had money to invest and, as a result, was one rung higher on the organizational ladder.

Promes will reportedly be fined for leaving the scene of a traffic accident while in the United Arab Emirates.

The stabbing, in his cousin’s leg, occurred at a family party at a warehouse in Abcoude after Promes argued over a stolen necklace.

At the time he was playing in the Netherlands for Ajax, but moved to Spartak in February 2021.

It was also reported that prosecutors wanted to know “how such a successful footballer allowed himself to be drawn so deeply into crime.”

Dutch officials had initially requested a nine-year prison sentence for the Spartak Moscow striker when the case was filed last month.