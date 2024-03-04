Ripley FIRST LOOK: Andrew Scott leaves a bloody trail of murder and deceit as he takes Matt Damon’s place in new Netflix adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s classic novel

The romance of Italy’s sprawling Mediterranean coast underlines The Talented Mr. Ripley, Patricia Highsmith’s classic tale of murder and deception.

But as is always the case with its sinister central character, he wants more than just la dolce vita, a fact that became abundantly clear in the first tantalizing look at a lavish new Netflix adaptation of the 1955 novel.

Irish actor Andrew Scott dons the elegant brogues formerly worn by Matt Damon in this eight-episode performance, originally dramatized for film by director Anthony Minghella in 1999.

Anyone familiar with the feature-length version will be well-versed in Tom Ripley’s trail of betrayal after wealthy Herbert Greenleaf hires the calculating conman to travel from New York to Italy in a last-ditch attempt to convince his wayward, sex-loving son. Jazz, Dickie. back home.

There, she is presented with a life of wealth and privilege beyond her wildest dreams and struggles to make her way into the comfortable life of Dickie and his immediate circle of friends and lovers, with inevitably murderous consequences.

Set in the early 1960s and in a polished black and white sheen, the upcoming show has been adapted and directed by Steven Zaillian, with former Holby City star Johnny Flynn playing Dickie, a role previously played by Jude Law .

Elsewhere, Dakota Fanning takes Gwyneth Paltrow’s place as Dickie’s sly and suspicious girlfriend, Marge Sherwood.

The new show also includes a subtle reference to John Malkovich and his own portrayal of an older Ripley in the 2002 thriller Ripley’s Game, in which the actor is heard telling Ripley, “I like the name.”

“It was a difficult role to play. I found it mentally and physically very difficult. That’s the truth,” said Scott, who also serves as executive producer. vanity fair.

“I feel like you have to love and defend your characters, and your job is to say, ‘Why? What is that?” You don’t play with opinions, previous attitudes that people may have about Tom Ripley.

“You have to dismiss all of that, try not to listen to them and say, ‘Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character.’”

In a statement released after the show was confirmed for 2023, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said: “We are very excited to have the extremely talented filmmaker, Steve Zaillian, adapt Tom Ripley’s unique saga from the novels by Patricia Highsmith as an ongoing series. for Show Time.

“With Andrew Scott, whose charisma knows no bounds, playing the iconic lead role, we’re sure it’s going to be special.”

The casting choice is particularly progressive, as Ripley is a gay character and Scott has been particularly open about his sexuality.

He recently explained his stance on the label to british gq: ‘You’re never described as openly gay at a party: “This is my openly gay friend Darren,” “She’s openly Irish.” It implies a challenge that I don’t feel.

Scott made a good impression as The Priest in the second season of Fleabag, which earned creator and star Waller-Bridge three Emmy Awards.

He also had notable roles in Black Mirror, Specter and Sherlock, in which he played Professor James Moriarty opposite Benedict Cumberbatch’s Holmes.

Ripley will be available to watch on the Netflix streaming platform starting April 4, 2024.

Matt Damon as Tom Ripley, Gwyneth Paltrow as Marge Sherwood and Jude Law as Dickie Greenleaf in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley