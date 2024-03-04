Mon. Mar 4th, 2024

    Fox News Stars Flip Out When Reminded That Trump ‘Had Dinner With Nazis’

    Harris Faulkner, Tammy Bruce, and Jonathan Kott in a Fox News segment.

    Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and star pundit Tammy Bruce were absolutely apoplectic on Monday when a Democratic on-air guest reminded them how Donald Trump once dined with an avowed neo-Nazi.

    During a standard Fox News panel segment on President Joe Biden falling behind Trump in 2024 presidential polling, Faulkner brought up Saturday Night Live’s latest cold open, which mocked Biden and his Democratic allies for claiming he is extremely sharp amid rising concerns about his advanced age.

    Faulkner, who laughed throughout the clip, and Bruce giddily suggested the clip proves Biden is losing support. “Comedy is a remarkably important political statement, and when you have lost Saturday Night Live, when they are ridiculing you, the audience in New York is laughing hysterically, that is another sign that things perhaps might be lost,” the conservative pundit noted.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

