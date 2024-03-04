Top Putin Aide Unveils Fantasy Map of New Russian Borders

Reuters/Sputnik/Yekaterina Shtukina/Pool

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev delivered a sweeping speech Monday claiming “Ukraine is definitely Russia” and spouting anti-Ukraine rhetoric aimed at erasing the country from the map.

“Our geostrategic space has been indivisible since the time of the ancient Russian state,” the former Russian president said, presenting a map showing the vast majority of Ukraine’s territory gobbled up by Russia. “This concept must disappear forever. Ukraine is definitely Russia.”

Medvedev’s map shows the borders of other countries, including Poland and Romania, changed as well.

Read more at The Daily Beast.