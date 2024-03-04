Laverne Cox turns heads in a sculpted corset and sheer thong stockings at the Mugler show for Paris Fashion Week, after revealing she has a 500-piece archive dedicated to the late designer.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

All eyes were on Laverne Cox as she attended the Mugler Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show in Paris on Sunday.

The transgender actress, 51, turned heads in a sculpted black corset that she wore over sheer stockings with a thong detail.

She elevated her height in a pair of killer backless heels as she made a grand entrance to the event.

Looking striking, her caramel locks were styled in a high, slicked-back ponytail and she wore a smear of bright red lipstick.

Laverne spoke with British Vogue last month about the enormous collection of Mugler pieces he owns.

Laverne Cox turned heads in a sculpted corset and sheer thong stockings at the Mugler show for Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Her tights had a built-in thong detail that covered her modesty and she paired them with backless heels.

The Orange Is The New Black star owns 500 enormous Mugler pieces in his home, which serves as a museum of sorts.

The Orange Is The New Black star owns 500 enormous Mugler pieces at home, which serves as a museum of sorts.

She told the publication: “I started collecting about five years ago, but my love for Mugler started 30 years ago, with Too Funky (by George Michael).

The music video, directed by Thierry Mugler, starred the likes of Linda Evangelista, Tyra Banks and Eva Herzigová dressed in the designer’s signature bustiers and latex.

Of a jacket he owns from 1988, he said: “I became obsessed with this jacket; I have it in red, purple and black.

‘This is a really good example of what a Mugler jacket does for the body, being a trans woman and not being very shapely. The construction, the architecture of it all, is really what excites me.’

Laverne spends part of her free time searching for rare pieces of The extensive Mugler archives.

She had her eye on a dress that went up for auction last year and bid on it, but lost it and was “devastated”.

Sadly, the iconic French designer, whose designs were worn by entertainment royalty from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga and Beyonce, died at the age of 73 in January 2022.

She said: “I started collecting about five years ago, but my love of Mugler started 30 years ago, with Too Funky (by George Michael).”

The music video, directed by Thierry Mugler, starred the likes of Linda Evangelista, Tyra Banks and Eva Herzigová dressed in the designer’s signature bustiers and latex (pictured).

Laverne seemed incredibly confident as she entered.

Laverne spends some of her free time searching for rare pieces from Mugler’s extensive archives.

Iconic French fashion designer Thierry Mugler died at the age of 73 in January 2022

His team shared the news on Instagram, writing: “#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022,” the post read. ‘May his soul rest in peace.’

His agent confirmed that the designer had died of “natural causes” at the time, adding that he was due to announce new collaborations earlier that week.

Mugler, who launched his eponymous fashion brand in the 1970s, suffered multiple serious injuries in recent years, including a car accident and a gym accident that required plastic surgery and left him almost unrecognizable.